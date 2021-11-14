Cricket

2024 T20 WC likely to be hosted by USA

The USA is likely to host the T20 World Cup in 2024, which could serve as a launch pad in the ICC’s bid for cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ICC is expected to award a joint bid by USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies to host the 2024 T20 showpiece.

The ICC has been for a long time looking to give emerging countries the hosting rights for the mega events.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is expected to have 20 teams and 55 matches as compared to the 2021 and 2022 editions which have seen 16 teams playing 45 matches.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2021 10:57:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/2024-t20-wc-likely-to-be-hosted-by-usa/article37494343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY