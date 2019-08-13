2023 WC qualifiers begin from August 14

A month after England was crowned world champion, the ICC on Monday launched the men’s cricket World Cup League 2, a part of the new four-year qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

The League 2 will witness seven teams — Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, UAE and the USA — contesting in 126 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), to be played across 21 tri-series.

Each of the seven teams will play 36 ODIs over a period of two-and-half-year from August 2019 to January 2022. The inaugural League 2 series will be played among Scotland, PNG and Oman at Mannofield Park, Scotland, from August 14 to 21, which will include four ODIs for each team, worth two points per ODI that will contribute to the Men’s CWC League 2 table.

After the completion of 21 tri-series, the top three teams will confirm their places in the ICC men’s cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022. The bottom four teams will drop into the Play-Off 2022, which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier, and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B.

The top two teams from the Play-Off will keep their hopes alive of participating in the 2023 World Cup, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

League 2 Series one schedule: August 14: Oman vs PNG, August 15: Scotland vs Oman, August 17: Scotland vs PNG, August 18: Scotland vs Oman, August 20: Scotland vs PNG, August 21: Oman vs PNG.