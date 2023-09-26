The charm of the Himalayas and the comfort of an international stadium

September 26, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

The scenic surroundings of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala, embellished by the snow-capped mountains of the Dhauladhar ranges, are set to play host to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Capacity: On paper, the stadium, in the heart of the town, has a capacity of 20,200, but some seats will not be in use to accommodate the sight-screens. It is an open stadium with no pillars blocking the view.

The stadium has come a long way, from 8,000 seats in the initial stages to 18,000 at the 2016 T20 World Cup. There are eight general stands for the fans with temporary ramps to facilitate entry.

Hospitality boxes: Seventeen corporate boxes have been built for the event. Each box can seat 25 people with the best of facilities: food, drinks, and a television set.

Of the 17 boxes, nine have been earmarked for the BCCI, ICCI, family members of the teams, and sponsors, and nine boxes are for sale.

A club lounge with 800 people gives an amazing view of the ground with the Dhauladhar Ranges in the distance. The ICC will have access to ¼ of the capacity. A state-of-the-art marquee area on the ground floor will be an added facility for the World Cup.

Practice facilities: The practice area has 10 relaid pitches that cater to all the needs: bounce, turn, and seam. The new nets make the area attractive with floodlight facilities. In addition, due to the weather conditions, modern indoor facilities are also available, including a state-of-the-art gymnasium with rehab facilities.

Pitches: There are nine pitches, three for the World Cup, prepared by Sunil Chauhan. The pitches at the HPCA Stadium have always been rated high by the players, especially the bowlers. The emphasis on true bounce, thanks to the use of black soil, makes pitches in Dharamsala the most exciting feature of the set-up. The dew factor is taken care of by anti-dew spray. A team of 17 ground staff has worked tirelessly to spruce up the cricket facilities.

Drainage and outfield: Dharamsala uses an air evacuation mechanism that can drain any amount of water within a few minutes. This also allows aeration for the roots of the grass, keeping it healthy. Dharamsala being a cold weather region, the grass selected here is ryegrass, and to withstand the summer heat, it’s over-seeded with a heat- and shade-tolerant grass variety called paspalum.

Entry points: There are 12 entry points to the stadium. Gate No. 1 brings in the teams and match officials. Comfortable walkways to the spectator area are a welcome comfort for the fans.

The spacious approach to the spectators’ galleries is an important feature of the venue. Locals are used to walking long distances, but the organisers have made special arrangements with three huge parking lots at a distance of 500 metres to 1000 metres. Dedicated transport will be made available for the elderly and fans with special needs.

The HPCA will have a team of young volunteers to guide people in and outside the stadium. The volunteers, picked through a selection process, have undergone special training to attend to the needs of the spectators.

Accessibility and challenges: There are issues related to parking, but the traffic on matchdays is managed efficiently by the police and volunteers. The experience of hosting IPL matches flawlessly would come in handy at the World Cup.

Emergency situation: The exit routes have been marked, keeping in mind any emergency. Ambulances and medical facilities in the stands in adequate numbers will be available with easy access for the fans.

Dressing rooms: Special care has been taken to provide comfortable seats for the players, with dedicated lockers too.

The organisers have kept ready facilities like sauna baths and ice bath tubs, an essential part of any dressing room in modern times. The dressing rooms are spacious and give the players a beautiful view of the ground.

Water: The HPCA is committed to providing free drinking water to the fans. The eateries will offer packed boxes and snacks at a reasonable price, with an emphasis on hygiene.

Restrooms: There are 26 restrooms for the fans, with equal distribution for men and women. There are also provisions for fans with special needs.

Areas that need attention: The organisers would love to have greater parking facilities closer to the ground, but the infrastructure around the ground — government schools and colleges — has helped them meet the extra demands during the big matches.

Hotels and tourism: Radisson Blu, Hyatt, ITC Amoha, Taj, and Lemon Tree add to the budget hotels in town and in McLeodganj. Fans can also combine cricket with some adventure sports, including paragliding, in Bill Billing. The state also boasts some iconic temples and monasteries.