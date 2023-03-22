ADVERTISEMENT

‘2023 ODI World Cup in India likely to start on Oct. 5, final in Ahmedabad’

March 22, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The list of 12 cities, however, does not include Mohali and Nagpur, which had hosted a Test match against visiting Australia recently.

PTI

Fans cheer during the India-Australia Test match, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad recently. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The 2023 ODI World Cup in India is likely to start on October 5 with the final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, according to a report.

The BCCI has shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the 10-team marquee event, which will see 48 matches, including three knockouts across the 46-day period, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

The 11 other shortlisted venues, according to the report, are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

Except for the final match, which is set to be played at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad, the BCCI has not specified the venues for any games as yet.

India had won the title when it last hosted the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup

