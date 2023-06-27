2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India | Full schedule, venues, time, teams and where to stream

The ICC has released the full schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup that India will host in October-November. India’s first match will be against Australia on October 8 and the team’s final group stage match will be on November 11 against Qualifier 1. The semifinals and final will follow and the tournament ends on November 19.
Here are the full fixtures:
Oct 5 – England vs New Zealand
Oct 6 – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
Oct 7 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Oct 7 – South Africa vs Qualifier 2
Oct 8 – India vs Australia
Oct 9 – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
Oct 10 – England vs Bangladesh
Oct 11 – India vs Afghanistan
Oct 12 – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
Oct 13 – Australia vs South Africa
Oct 14 – England vs Afghanistan
Oct 14 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh
Oct 15 – India vs Pakistan
Oct 16 – Australia vs Qualifier 2
Oct 17 – South Africa vs Qualifier 1
Oct 18 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan
Oct 19 – India vs Bangladesh
Oct 20 – Australia vs Pakistan
Oct 21 – England vs South Africa
Oct 21 - Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2
Oct 22 – India vs New Zealand
Oct 23 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
Oct 24 – South Africa vs Bangladesh
Oct 25 – Australia vs Qualifier 1
Oct 26 – England vs Qualifier 2
Oct 27 – Pakistan vs South Africa
Oct 28 – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
Oct 28 – Australia vs New Zealand
Oct 29 – India vs England
Oct 30 – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
Oct 31 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Nov 1 – New Zealand vs South Africa
Nov 2 – India vs Qualifier 2
Nov 3 – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
Nov 4 – England vs Australia
Nov 4 – New Zealand vs Pakistan
Nov 5 – India vs South Africa
Nov 6 – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
Nov 7 – Australia vs Afghanistan
Nov 8 – England vs Qualifier 1
Nov 9 - England vs Qualifier 2
Nov 10 – South Africa vs Afghanistan
Nov 11 – India vs Qualifier 1
Nov 12 – England vs Pakistan
Nov 12 – Australia vs Bangladesh
Venues
Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata
Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram will host the warmup games
Kolkata and Mumbai will host the semifinals. Ahmedabad will host the final.
Teams
Ten teams will participate in the World Cup. India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have already qualified.
The final two teams will be decided during the World Cup Qualifiers. Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, UAE, USA and Zimbabwe are in the fray.
Match time
All matches will be played at 2.00 p.m. IST, except on days when there are two group stage matches, in which case the first game of the day will start at 10.30 a.m. and the second will be played at 2.00 p.m. Semifinals and finals will be at 2.00 p.m.
Live streaming and channel to watch
The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports channels on TV and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar online.
