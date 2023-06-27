2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India | Full schedule, venues, time, teams and where to stream

June 27, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

The ICC has released the full schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup that India will host in October-November. India’s first match will be against Australia on October 8 and the team’s final group stage match will be on November 11 against Qualifier 1. The semifinals and final will follow and the tournament ends on November 19.

Here are the full fixtures:

Oct 5 – England vs New Zealand

Oct 6 – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Oct 7 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Oct 7 – South Africa vs Qualifier 2

Oct 8 – India vs Australia

Oct 9 – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1

Oct 10 – England vs Bangladesh

Oct 11 – India vs Afghanistan

Oct 12 – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2

Oct 13 – Australia vs South Africa

Oct 14 – England vs Afghanistan

Oct 14 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Oct 15 – India vs Pakistan

Oct 16 – Australia vs Qualifier 2

Oct 17 – South Africa vs Qualifier 1

Oct 18 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Oct 19 – India vs Bangladesh

Oct 20 – Australia vs Pakistan

Oct 21 – England vs South Africa

Oct 21 - Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2

Oct 22 – India vs New Zealand

Oct 23 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Oct 24 – South Africa vs Bangladesh

Oct 25 – Australia vs Qualifier 1

Oct 26 – England vs Qualifier 2

Oct 27 – Pakistan vs South Africa

Oct 28 – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh

Oct 28 – Australia vs New Zealand

Oct 29 – India vs England

Oct 30 – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2

Oct 31 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Nov 1 – New Zealand vs South Africa

Nov 2 – India vs Qualifier 2

Nov 3 – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan

Nov 4 – England vs Australia

Nov 4 – New Zealand vs Pakistan

Nov 5 – India vs South Africa

Nov 6 – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2

Nov 7 – Australia vs Afghanistan

Nov 8 – England vs Qualifier 1

Nov 9 - England vs Qualifier 2

Nov 10 – South Africa vs Afghanistan

Nov 11 – India vs Qualifier 1

Nov 12 – England vs Pakistan

Nov 12 – Australia vs Bangladesh

Venues

Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata

Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram will host the warmup games

Kolkata and Mumbai will host the semifinals. Ahmedabad will host the final.

Teams

Ten teams will participate in the World Cup. India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have already qualified.

The final two teams will be decided during the World Cup Qualifiers. Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, UAE, USA and Zimbabwe are in the fray.

Match time

All matches will be played at 2.00 p.m. IST, except on days when there are two group stage matches, in which case the first game of the day will start at 10.30 a.m. and the second will be played at 2.00 p.m. Semifinals and finals will be at 2.00 p.m.

Live streaming and channel to watch

The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports channels on TV and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar online.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.