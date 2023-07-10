ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Cricket World Cup | Eden ticket rates announced

July 10, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Kolkata

The iconic 63,500-capacity stadium will host five matches in the World Cup

PTI

File photo of cricketers playing under floodlights at The Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A ticket for the marquee World Cup semi-final match at Eden Gardens will cost a minimum ₹900, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said on July 10.

Tickets for the India-South Africa game and the semifinal would be in the range of ₹900 (upper tier) to ₹3000 (B, L Blocks).

The other two denominations for the two matches would be ₹1500 (D, H Blocks) and ₹2500 (C, K Blocks).

Tickets for Bangladesh versus Qualifier 1 match will be the lowest in denominations of ₹650 (upper tiers), ₹1000 (D and H) and ₹1500 (B, C, K, L).

For Pakistan's two fixtures against England and Bangladesh, the tickets will be ₹800 (upper tier), ₹1200 (D, H), ₹2000 (C, K) and ₹2200 (B, L).

Crossword+

