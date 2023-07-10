HamberMenu
2023 Cricket World Cup | Eden ticket rates announced

The iconic 63,500-capacity stadium will host five matches in the World Cup

July 10, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File photo of cricketers playing under floodlights at The Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata

File photo of cricketers playing under floodlights at The Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A ticket for the marquee World Cup semi-final match at Eden Gardens will cost a minimum ₹900, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said on July 10.

Tickets for the India-South Africa game and the semifinal would be in the range of ₹900 (upper tier) to ₹3000 (B, L Blocks).

The other two denominations for the two matches would be ₹1500 (D, H Blocks) and ₹2500 (C, K Blocks).

The iconic 63,500-capacity stadium will host five matches in the World Cup.

Tickets for Bangladesh versus Qualifier 1 match will be the lowest in denominations of ₹650 (upper tiers), ₹1000 (D and H) and ₹1500 (B, C, K, L).

For Pakistan's two fixtures against England and Bangladesh, the tickets will be ₹800 (upper tier), ₹1200 (D, H), ₹2000 (C, K) and ₹2200 (B, L).

Related Topics

cricket / World Cup Cricket / Kolkata

