2019 World Cup best moments | Guptill's swinging fortunes, freaky Stokes, and more

The theatre of Guptill

If we had to pick one player from the World Cup to represent the cruel ironies that sport can throw at you, it would be New Zealand's Martin Guptill. A man who struggled for runs at the top of the order, turned games with his fielding. More specifically his throwing, which brought tears of joy, and sorrow. It was his accuracy from the deep that sent back MS Dhoni in the climax of the semifinal, giving New Zealand a foot in the door to the final. However, it was also Guptill's throw from the boundary in the 50th over of the final against England that proved to be New Zealand's undoing. Ben Stokes's dive at the crease was precise, as the throw from Guptill struck his bat and the ball ricocheted to the boundary, giving England four precious overthrows at a time when they needed 9 from 3 balls.

That wasn't the last of Guptill. New Zealand bravely sent the out-of-form batsman to face the Super Over. Two needed off the final ball, and Guptill was struggling to beat the throw from the deep. He dived at the crease, but in vain. The man who affected the most-talked-about run-out of the World Cup became a run-out victim himself in the final. No wonder Jimmy Neesham tweeted the next day advising kids not to take up sport.

Stokes the freak

Ben Stokes pulled off more than one miracle in this World Cup. Go right back to game one, at The Oval. Fielding at deep midwicket, a slow sweep from Andile Phehlukwayo appeared to be clearing him for a certain six. Stokes misjudged it initially, coming up from the boundary a bit too far. He turned to the left -- his wrong side -- leapt and reverse cupped the ball using his right hand, landed with a thud with the ball intact in his right hand. It brought back memories of South African Adam Bacher catching Sachin Tendulkar at Cape Town in 1996-97. Stokes' jaw-dropping effort had Nasser Hussain gasping, "No way. No way Ben Stokes you can't do that."

Stubborn bails

I'm talking to you: Sometimes, the bails didn't budge | Photo Credit: Reuters

Zing bails, the ones that light up when struck, are being used regularly these days in international cricket. However, it had some bowlers tearing their hair out in frustration when the bails refused to get dislodged after the ball struck the stumps, giving batsmen unexpected lifelines. Fevicol, anyone? It happened five times in the first 11 matches, prompting criticism that these bails are perhaps too heavy. But the ICC stood by its decision to continue with this gimmick, saying these bails are not heavier than normal ones.

Archer's unusual six

England's Jofra Archer sent a ball over the ropes, but not with the bat. Bowling to Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar, the ball beat the batsman, hit the top of the off stump and soared over the wicketkeeper and landed a few inches beyond the rope at the straight boundary. This is one "six" no bowler would be ashamed of conceding.

Kohli's warm gesture to Steve Smith

Indian captain Virat Kohli won hearts more than once with his gestures. The decibel levels at this World Cup were considerably higher during the India games, not surprisingly; but in the din, Kohli caught a section of the crowd at The Oval calling Australia's Steve Smith a cheater. Smith, back after serving a one-year ban for ball-tampering, was fielding at the boundary when some Indian fans crossed the line. The batsman Kohli then waved to the crowd to cut out the nonsense and spare Smith. He then apologised to Smith on behalf of the crowd, a gesture that touched Smith as they shook hands. Kohli later said he found the crowd's actions unacceptable and felt bad.

Meet superfan Charulata Patel

Sudhir Kumar Gautam, with his face painted in the tricolour, is recognised as India's superfan. But at Edgbaston, all eyes were on an 87-year-old Indian-origin woman on a wheelchair, cheering for India against Bangladesh. Age be damned, Charulatha Patel was busy with her yellow vuvuzela and was the toast of the crowd. She watched Kapil Dev lift the World Cup at Lord's, and over the years her passion for Indian cricket never dimmed. At the end of the game, Kohli and Rohit Sharma met her and the Indian captain promised her tickets for the Sri Lanka game at Leeds. He kept his promise, and she was seen at Headingley proudly donning the India jersey.

Remember the name?

Hard luck: New Zealanders console Carlos Brathwaite | Photo Credit: Reuters

Carlos Brathwaite. Remember the name? West Indian commentator Ian Bishop went delirious after Brathwaite's heroics in the 2016 World T20 final. Brathwaite's form fell away after that night, so something had to give. Chasing 292, West Indies were 142 for 4 when he walked in and they soon slipped to 164 for 7. What Brathwaite did was remind everyone who may have forgotten him, blazing 101 off 87 balls, taking West Indies within 5 runs of overhauling New Zealand's total. Having failed to clear the rope, courtesy Trent Boult's calm grab within inches of the rope, Brathwaite slumped to his knees.

Pooran c Perera b Mathews

Who you gonna call? Angelo | Photo Credit: Reuters

In an inconsequential match for both West Indies and Sri Lanka, there was no shortage of drama. What's unusual about Mathews taking a wicket, you may ask. The former Sri Lankan captain, keeping his injury history in mind, hadn't bowled a ball in 8 months even in the nets, let alone a match. Nicholas Pooran, past a century, was threatening another West Indian heist in a high-scoring chase. West Indies needed an attainable 31 off 18 balls and Sri Lanka was running short of quality bowlers. Mathews confidently tells his captain he'd do the honours, risking his reputation, everything. The first ball is wide outside the off stump, at a pace so gentle that Pooran could have whacked it anywhere. Instead, he flashes and edges to the keeper and Mathews's golden arm drags the game Sri Lanka's way again.