2019 Cricket World Cup | England vs Bangladesh live scorecard

England's Jason Roy plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on June 8, 2019.

England's Jason Roy plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on June 8, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and decided to field first against England at Cardiff.

Bangladesh went in with an unchanged team while England picked Liam Plunkett in place of Moeen Ali.

 

Preview

Eoin Morgan says England will not panic as it attempts to get its World Cup campaign back on track against Bangladesh following its chastening defeat against Pakistan.

The hosts started its bid to win its first-ever World Cup with a comprehensive 104-run victory against South Africa before it stumbled in the second game, losing by 14 runs.

Dec 19, 2019 5:32:06 PM

