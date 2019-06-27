2019 Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Batting a worry for Lanka in must-win game

It’s do-or-die for Sri Lanka as it takes on South Africa in a World Cup fixture at the Emirates Riverside here on Friday.

Placed seventh with six points in the kitty, a win against the Proteas would take Sri Lanka up to the fifth spot, trailing close behind England, and tighten the race for the semifinals.

The islanders, who turned around their campaign in the tournament after stunning England in Leeds last week, have a good chance against a lowly South Africa side, which is already out of the semifinal race.

Cause for concern

But Sri Lanka’s batting department remains a cause for concern. Angelo Mathews struck form in the last outing, but it is now time for the others to step up.

Though the seasoned Lasith Malinga — who scalped four wickets — and Dhananjaya de Silva helped Sri Lanka defend a relatively modest target against England, the side lacked consistency in their batting.

And in his pre-match media interaction, Lankan coach Chandika Hathurusingha admitted that there have been discussions with the players on their batting form.

“That is what we have discussed even before the England game. They all have done this before, especially someone like Mathews, a world-class player, and he showed a lot of mental resilience in that innings,” Hathurusingha said, referring to Mathews’ knock of unbeaten 85 against England.

For South Africa, this has been its worst-ever campaign in the tournament, where it failed to go past the first round — for the second time since 1992. But when it takes on Sri Lanka, the Faf du Plessis-led side will play for pride.

With a bright day expected, Chester-le-Street gears up for its World Cup debut, hoping for a run feast. The last match on this ground — between England and Australia a year ago — was a high-scoring affair, with England running down a 311-run target in just 45 overs.