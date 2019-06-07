2019 Cricket World Cup | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live scorecard: Toss delayed due to rain

Rain delayed the start of the World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Bristol on Friday, with a bleak forecast including the potential of thundery downpours.

The game was due to start at 10:30 am (0930 GMT) but large areas of the playing area were covered under dark skies.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka bounced back after opening defeats.

Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets at Trent Bridge before beating England by 14 runs at the same venue on Monday.

Sri Lanka crashed to a 10-wicket defeat against New Zealand before pulling off a 34-run win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected game.

All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semifinals.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to open the scorecard in your browser)

Sri Lanka gets a chance on Friday to do something it has never done before at any Cricket World Cup — beat Pakistan.

The teams meet at the County Cricket Ground in Bristol in the only game on Day 9 of the tournament.

Pakistan has won all seven completed World Cup games against Sri Lanka, and has a 90-58 ODI win-loss overall record against the Sri Lankans with one tie.

Sixth-ranked Pakistan and ninth-ranked Sri Lanka each have one win and one (heavy) defeat so far in the 2019 edition of the World Cup, and both are likely to face a common threat on Friday potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms in southwestern England.

(With inputs from agencies)