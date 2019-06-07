2019 Cricket World Cup: Mitchell Starc fastest to 150 ODI wickets

Cricket

Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates with his teammates during the 2019 Cricket World Cup match against West Indies in Nottingham on June 6, 2019.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates with his teammates during the 2019 Cricket World Cup match against West Indies in Nottingham on June 6, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Starc’s sixth five-wicket haul derailed West Indies’ chase in their World Cup tie at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc became the fastest to 150 wickets in One-day Internationals on way to his match-winning five-wicket haul against the West Indies in the World Cup in Nottingham.

His figures of five for 44 guided Australia to a 15-run win over the West Indies.

Starc surpassed Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq to the fastest to 150 wickets. The Australian achieved the milestone in 77 ODIs, a match quicker than Saqlain.

New Zealand’s Trent Boult is in the third spot, having reached the landmark in 81 ODIs, followed by Brett Lee (82) and Ajantha Mendis (84).

