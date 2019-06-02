2019 Cricket World Cup | Injured Virat Kohli ‘doing fine’

India captain Virat Kohli “is doing fine” despite being hit on his thumb in a training session ahead of the team’s World Cup opener against South Africa here on Wednesday.

“He is doing fine. There is nothing to worry,” team sources.

Kohli hurt his right thumb during practice at the Ageas Bowl here on Saturday, prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhat to attend to the Indian skipper.

Farhat was first seen using magic spray on the thumb and then applied tape on it. Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

India, one of the favourites for the title, was hit by injuries in the run up to the World Cup.

While all-rounder Vijay Shankar had to sit out of the warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow, Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up during IPL and missed India’s both warm-up games against the Kiwis and Bangladesh.

Having made significant recovery from his shoulder injury, Jadhav’s active participation in successive net sessions augurs well for the Indian team even though he remains a doubtful starter for India’s opener against South Africa.

Close to full fitness

Jadhav has batted without any apparent discomfort during the sessions, which was a fair enough indication that he is nearing full fitness. He has also started bowling in the nets, something he was not doing during the IPL due to his dodgy hamstring.

The Indian team had an off-day on Sunday. However, most of the players, including Kohli, Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, K.L. Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vijay Shankar hit the gym.