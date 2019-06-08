2019 Cricket World Cup: Net bowler hospitalised after getting hit on head by Warner shot

A net bowler suffered a freak injury and that caused a scare during Australia’s training session at the Oval here on Saturday.

David Warner’s full-blooded drive struck Jaykishan on his head and the anguished opener and his teammates briefly halted their practice schedule.

The bowler was checked immediately and then taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. Later Finch said: “It’s quite rare that somebody gets hit, and it’s obviously very unfortunate. The medical staff that were on hand, did a great job. He seemed fine and was actually smiling when they took him to the hospital.”

Jai Kishan winced in pain before collapsing to the ground and the medical staff was rushed onto the field.

To everyone’s relief, the player was responding as the entire Australian team stopped their session.

A concerned Warner sat beside the player and subsequently called off his net session.

The Australian team’s support staff along with local staff then helped him to be stretchered off the ground and was taken to a nearby medical facility.

“I have got a hit on the head. I am doing fine. My name is Jai Kishan and I am a fast bowler,” the player said before being taken into the ambulance.

It is expected that he would be under observation for a minimum 24 hours since he sustained an injury on the head.

“From Surrey medical facility, he has now been taken to hospital for precautionary measures. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital. We will provide further updates when available,” ICC venue manager Michael Gibson informed the media.

(With inputs from PTI)