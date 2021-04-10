1st T20 | Rizwan excels in Pakistan’s thrilling win against South Africa

Opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan (74 n.o.) steered Pakistan to its highest winning run-chase as it beat South Africa by four wickets in the first T20I on Saturday. The visitors reached a target of 189 with one ball to spare, bettering the 188 against Australia in Harare in 2018.

The scores: South Africa 188/6 in 20 overs (Markram 51, Klaasen 50, Nawaz 2/21, Hasan Ali 2/28) lost to Pakistan 189/6 in 19.5 overs (Rizwan 74 n.o., Faheem30, Hendricks 3/32, Shamsi 2/29). MoM: Rizwan. Toss: South Africa.

Pakistan won by four wickets to a take 1-0 lead in the four-match series.