14-member squad for Bangladesh series

23 December 2021 22:17 IST

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has selected a 14-member squad for the three-match One-Day International and Twenty20 series against Bangladesh starting on Friday at Bhopal.

The captain of both squads is Sunil Ramesh from Karnataka while Deepak Malik from Haryana will be his deputy.

The series will start with T20 matches to be played on December 24, 25 and 26 followed by three ODIs on December 27, 28 and 29, CABI president Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said in a release.

