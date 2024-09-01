100 years of MRC and its undying love for cricket

‘An undying love for cricket’ was the dominant theme during the 100th anniversary celebrations of Mylapore Recreation Club (MRC) held here on Sunday. Many former cricketers who played for both MRC ‘A’ and MRC ‘B’ cricket teams participated and recalled their memorable moments.

To commemorate the occasion, the book ‘Mylapore Recreation Club — A Hundred Year Journey’ was released.

N. Murali, Director of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, described MRC’s 100 years as historic and a hugely significant landmark.

“It is the utter passion for cricket and an amazing spirit of passion that has pervaded the entire history of MRC,” he said.

The history and journey of MRC, said Murali, not only offers fascinating insights into the spirit and ethos prevailing in those times, but also as being a witness to the development of cricket.

Murali highlighted the valuable contributions of Sir C. P. Ramaswami Aiyar, founder and patron of MRC and his three sons, who played for MRC. He saluted the role of Buchi Babu Nayudu, considered the patron saint of Madras cricket, and his three sons who all played for MRC.

According to Murali, MRC was a club of families, and it continues to carry forward the tradition. “Over the years, an amateur spirit has pervaded the club. They played hard-fought matches, but what was remarkable is that it has remained an amateur club for 90 out of its journey of 100 years. That’s an accomplishment.”

“Remarkable also are the contributions of P.S. Ramachandran, a sensational fast bowler of those days for MRC and his three sons, Sundaram, Venkatachalam and Viswanathan (secretary of MRC ‘A’ from 1988 to 2015). All have been fast bowlers. It’s an amazing story,” remarked Murali.

He added that the book is the centrepiece of the celebrations, while praising all those were involved in bringing it out. V.V. Kumar, former India leg-spinner, the chief guest of the function, said MRC has lived by its traditions and values.

Former MRC cricketers, Sundaram, Venkatachalam, Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, and A.G. Satwender Singh of Alwarpet CC, attended the function.

