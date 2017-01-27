‘I would like to play across all formats’

Kedar Jadhav does not want to be in a euphoric mood for too long after his resounding success — he was declared Man-of-the-Series — in the three-match ODI series against England.

A late arriver to the big league, the 31-year-old right-hander, who bashed the England bowlers for a 76-ball 120 at his home ground here, then came up with a cameo at Cuttack and finished with a 75-ball 90 at the Eden Gardens, has received handsome praise from his captain Virat Kohli and other pundits.

At a felicitation function organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists here on Friday, Jadhav fielded questions from the media and a large number of journalism students with candour and humour.

“I don’t want to be stuck in the celebratory mood for too long. I want to leave the past quickly, stay in the present, work hard and show that I am more hungry for success,” he said.

“The ICC Champions Trophy is a good four months away, so I just want to spend quality time with family and friends and do the routine training and practice sessions.”

It has taken 27 months for the attacking Maharashtra batsman to impress his captain, team and the fans in equal measure. “It was a high-scoring series played with high intensity. The opposition, in comparison with the series in Zimbabwe (2015), was better and hence being the Man-of-the-Series was something special. I did not make the most of the chances against New Zealand, but the batting and bowling efforts gave me confidence,” said Jadhav.

Nothing is easy

Jadhav responded with a wry smile when a student asked him why he could not finish the match after hitting a six and four in the last over at Kolkata. “Easy,” he quipped. “Nothing is easy. The two deliveries were sent down the same way. It was just a question of reacting to the situation. When I got out, I was probably thinking till the delivery was sent down; that was wrong.”

He categorically stated that a player like him was not ignored by the National selectors when he showed form even before the 2014 season. “I was not ready then; I had faults. When I became an accomplished batsman they gave me opportunities and I have justified the selection.

“I would like to play for India across all formats, but I am not anxious. I want to express myself as Kedar Jadhav and not like someone else,” he said.

Jadhav has played under M.S. Dhoni and Kohli and he’s in awe of both. “You are inspired just being with them. You see Virat prepare and you are inspired. I think I became more mature after seeing the way Dhoni deals with pressure.’’

Kohli had praised Jadhav for the way he executed some shots in the course of his second ODI century at Gahunje. “I think it was the two big shots off the back foot off Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid directed between mid-off and cover that Virat was referring to. Instead of a slog, I just decided to play with a straight bat.’’

Finally, asked what he will tell his Maharashtra teammates, he said: “Never worry about failure, play fearless cricket and be consistent.”