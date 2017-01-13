‘Bond with Dhoni will only help Virat grow’

He was the Test captain at the start of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s stint as India’s Twenty20 and ODI captain.

When he broke down with a shoulder problem during the home Test series in 2008, Dhoni led India in a Test for the first time. After his retirement later that year, Dhoni took over as captain across all formats. And now, as Dhoni passes the baton to Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble finds himself coach of the national cricket team.

“The first phase was probably easy for me, because I was old and it was easy to say, ‘here, MS, take over’. It was very difficult for me to continue at that point in time, the body was not willing,” Kumble said, on the sidelines of India’s second successive gruelling training session at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium. “But I thought it was the right time for me to leave, because MS was ready to take over the Test captaincy. He had just won the T20 World Cup and then the one-dayers in Australia for the first time in a triangular series. He had done all the right things.”

Cut to 2017, and Kumble is sure that the clock has rolled back almost a decade with Dhoni deciding to move on and continue being part of the set-up.

For the second day in succession, Dhoni continued to bat among the first four batsmen during India’s net session. It was a sort of giveaway that he and Yuvraj Singh, who also had an extended stint, will share the No. 4 and No. 5 slots during India’s three-match series against England.

Dhoni has been vocal about his desire to bat up the order, rather than be a finisher. Even Kohli had recently indicated that he would like Dhoni to bat higher.

After his long stint at the nets, the leaner and fitter Dhoni took a short break before moving to the other side of the stadium along with strength and conditioning expert Anand Date.

Referring to Dhoni as a “selfless” cricketer, Kumble stressed on the fact that “other than Yuvi (Yuvraj), everybody else has started their careers under MS”.

“Virat came into the side when MS was captain, so the bonhomie and the bond that they have will only help Virat grow as a leader. Virat has shown what he brings to the team both as an individual and as a leader in the Test format. I am sure even in the one-day format he’ll be equally good.”