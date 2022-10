Sports Bureau

Kerala got off to a poor start in the senior women’s T20 tournament, losing to Rajasthan by 14 runs in its first match in Mumbai on Tuesday. In reply to Rajasthan’s 130 for five, Kerala could only reach 116 for eight, despite an opening stand of 81 between T. Shani and A. Akshaya.

The scores:

Rajasthan 130/5 in 20 overs (Jasia Akhter 53, Priyanka Sharma 38) bt Kerala 116/8 in 20 overs (T. Shani 34, A. Akshaya 47, Sonal Kalal 3/29).