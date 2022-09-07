Former international C.P. Antony passes away

C.P. Antony

Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

Former volleyball international and Kerala captain C.P. Antony passed away at Palakkal in Thrissur on Wednesday.

He was 85.

Popularly known as Pavaratty Antony, he played Test matches against the visiting Russian team in 1966. The great T.D. Joseph ‘Pappan’ was also a part of that team. Antony was also selected to represent India at the 1966 Bangkok Asian Games but an injury at the last minute kept him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Pavaratty, Antony played 13 National championships — nine for Services and four for Kerala — between 1957 and 1971. He was also a member of the Services team that won the National title twice during that period.

He was popular for his speed attack, bullet serves and beautiful drops.

He was also a good high jumper, and according to oldtimers, was selected to the Indian camp for the 1960 Rome Olympics after finishing second in the Nationals. Renny, one of Antony’s sons, also played the Nationals.