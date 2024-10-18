Country’s top paddlers to participate in UTT National Ranking TT

India’s top paddlers including Manav Thakkar, G. Sathiyan, Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be in action in the season’s second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships beginning in Margao on Friday.

In the senior men’s side, top-seeded Manav, fresh from a stellar performance at the Astana Asian Championships, will lead the charge alongside Sathiyan (PSPB) and Manush Shah (RBI).

In the women’s section, Ayhika and Sutirtha, who created history by winning a women’s doubles medal and contributed to India’s bronze-medal finish in team events of the Asian Championships, will look to extend their winning streak.

With the top-ranked Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra missing the tournament, the stage is open for the likes of Diya Chitale to shine again.