Count Of Savoy claims Heritage Cup

February 27, 2022 19:42 IST

Trainer S.K. Sunderji’s Count Of Savoy, ridden by R. Ajinkya, won the Heritage Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Feb. 27) races. The winner is owned by Mrs. M.B. Dubash & Mrs. Farida B. Dubash.

1. DYNAMIC DANCER PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): BEAUTY BLAZE (B. Nikhil) 1, Malibu (C. Umesh) 2, Kancha (Abhay Singh) 3 and Mysterious Angel (Surya Prakash) 4. Not run: Clefairy. 6-3/4, 2 and 2. 1m, 5.11s. ₹57 (w), 21, 12 and 20 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 83, SHW: 44 and 17, FP: 283, Q: 96, Tanala: 793. Favourite: Malibu. Owner: Mr. Mohammed Kashif Ali Khan. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

2. CHARON PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): COSTELLO (G. Naresh) 1, Pacific Command (Abhay Singh) 2, Soul Empress (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Malaala (Santosh Raj) 4. 1/2, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 12.36s. ₹230 (w), 34, 15 and 29 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 89, SHW: 50 and 27, FP: 1,130, Q: 554, Tanala: 48, 745. Favourite: Flying Scotsman. Owners: Mr. Peter C. D’Souza, Mr. Murali Mahipal Damera Kumara & mrs. Chitra Venkat Iyer. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. CROWN TREASURE PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAR BABE (Rohit Kumar) 1, N R I Sun (B.R. Kumar) 2, Royal Pal (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Royal Girl (Santosh Raj) 4. Not run: Dillon. 2, 3 and 1-1/4. 1m, 40.11s. ₹33 (w), 12, 12 and 22 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 62, SHW: 13 and 16, FP: 89, Q: 39, Tanala: 565. Favourite: N R I Sun. Owner: Mr. Ch Naga Nancharayya. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. SILVER DAGGER PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): THE AKHANDA (Ashad Asbar) 1, Lady Di (R. Ajinkya) 2, Carnival Lady (B. Nikhil) 3 and Survivor (Gaurav Singh) 4. Not run: Shaden. 1/2, 5 and 1/2. 1m, 26.93s. ₹29 (w), 15, 15 and 19 (p). SHP: 70, THP: 78, SHW: 24 and 32, FP: 187, Q: 103, Tanala: 589. Favourite: The Akhanda. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasntah Kumar. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

5. HERITAGE CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): COUNT OF SAVOY (R. Ajinkya) 1, Nightmare (Santosh Raj) 2, Peaky Blinders (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Beauty Flame (Gaurav Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 39.03s. ₹13 (w), 12, 18 and 17 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 67, SHW: 11 and 45, FP: 52, Q: 75, Tanala: 243. Favourite: Count Of Savoy. Owners: Mrs. M.B. Dubash & Mrs. Farida B. Dubash. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. CHARON PLATE (Div. III) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): NOLAN (R. Ajinkya) 1, Salisbury (C. Umesh) 2, Top In Class (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Silk (Santosh Raj) 4. 4, Nk and 3/4. 1m, 12.25s. ₹27 (w), 12, 20 and 18 (p). SHP: 51, THP: 46, SHW: 17 and 36, FP: 227, Q: 96, Tanala: 946. Favourite: Nolan. Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivdei & Mr. Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹13, 237 (13 tkts.) & 30%: 2,379 (31 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 28, 587 (1 tkt), (ii) 158 (237 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 659 (113 tkts.).