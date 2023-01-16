ADVERTISEMENT

Count Of Savoy and Alpha Domino catch the eye

January 16, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Count Of Savoy and Alpha Domino caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Hilad (A. Gaikwad), Outlander (Gore) 39. Former better.

800m: Treasure Gold (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Inishmore (Shelar) 50, 600/37. Pushed in the last part. Uzi (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Dowsabel (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Granpar (Neeraj) 1-13, 600/43. Easy. Key To The Mint (Vinod) 1-6, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Count Of Savoy (Shelar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. In good shape. Time (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Red Dust (Merchant) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

Race track:

600m: Faldo (Zameer) 36. Slightly urged. Daianne (Atul), Juliana (Bhawani) 39. They were easy.

800m: Maysara (Peter) 50, 600/35. Pressed. Chieftain (Mosin), Volare (J. Chinoy) 50, 600/35. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level.

1000m: Giant Star (rb), Blue God (Vishal) and Giant King (Shelar) 1-3, 600/35. First named was the pick. Bubbly Boy (Vishal), The Godfather (Shelar) 1-2, 800/49, 600/35. Former superior. Sorrento Secret (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Moved well. Charming Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Urged in the last part.

Gate practice — Inner sand:

800m: Zip Along (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Transcend (Zervan), Fairuza (rb) 54, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Endurance (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Emerald Queen (Nazil), Definitely (Shahrukh) 54, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Dalasan (Shubham), Star Gallery (Merchant) 56, 600/43. Former finished well clear. Axlord (Zervan), Floyd (rb) 53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Sinner (Saba), Knight Templar (Shelar) and Starry Spirit (V. Bunde) 52, 600/41. First name finished six lengths ahead. Ocean Of God (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

Noted on Jan. 15. — Inner sand:

600m: Magileto (Zameer) 40. Easy.

1000m: Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Yukan (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. Nostalgic (A. Gaikwad) 1-9, 600/41. Moved well. Soup And Sandwich (Zameer) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Responded well. Scaramanga (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed. Leto (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-20, 800/53, 600/39. Stretched. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Maransh (Zervan) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good work.

Mock race noted the race track:

1200m: Sandman (V. Bunde), Eaton Square (Suraj Narredu), Faranoush (Merchant), Campaign (Shelar), Fashion Icon (Vinod), Batista (N.B. Kuldeep), Wayin (Gore), A Good Chance (Bhawani), Tureci (S. Chinoy), Star (Gagandeep), Champers On Ice (Mosin) , Remus (Saba) and Amped (Daman) 1-12, 600/37. 6, Hd and 8. Remus and Amped whipped around soon after the start and did not participate.

