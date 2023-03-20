March 20, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

NEW DELHI

Stephane Cottalorda, the first ever foreign coach for Indian women boxers, is surprised to see the improvement of the home pugilists in the ongoing World women’s boxing championships at the K.D. Jadhav Hall here. Frenchman Cottalorda, who worked for a month in India in 2017, was impressed with the Indian boxers’ performance. “The difference between before and now is, there is a new team of boxers (in India). I am very surprised because when I worked here, there were eight to 10 boxers in each category and some girls, who were No. 3 or 4 or 5 in 2017, are now number one. We worked to put them in different tournaments and now everybody has increased her level,” Corralorda, who is currently working as a coach with the France team, told The Hindu. Cottalorda expected a good show from the Indian boxers in the Paris Olympics next year. “India is one of the best teams in Asia. If they qualify in all six weight categories and have a full team, you have a better chance of winning medals. I think the Indian girls are well equipped to do well in Paris.” Speaking on his own side’s preparations for the home Olympics, Cottalorda said France had a special programme for each of its boxers. “We work specially for each woman – individual, technical, tactical and physical, for each girl we have a singular plan. “This year, in June, we have the continental event (the European Games in Krakow, Poland), which is an Olympic qualifying event. After this World championship, we have a tournament in Italy (before the Olympic qualifier). It’s very important for us to get a big team for Paris (Games), not just in numbers but also in terms of talent,” said Cottalorda.