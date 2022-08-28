Corfe Castle wins Governor’s Cup

Trainer L. D’Silva’s Corfe Castle, ridden by Akshay Kumar, won the Governor’s Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Aug. 28) races here.

1. NORTHERN DANCER PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): ABLE LOVE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Miss Little Angel (B.R. Kumar) 2, DRD (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Beauty On Parade (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1/2, Sh and 1-1/4. 1m 13. 64s. ₹16 (w), 12, 15 and 21 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 53, SHW: 14 and 28, FP: 59, Q: 36, Tanala: 188. Favourite: Able Love. Owners: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar & Mr. Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat.

Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

2. HYPERION PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): EXOTIC DANCER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Ok Boss (Akshay Kumar) 2, Golden Forza (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and N R I Millennium (Antony Raj) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 7. 75s. ₹25 (w), 13, 13 and 15 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 37, SHW: 13 and 18, FP: 54, Q: 32, Tanala: 139. Favourite: Exotic Dancer. Owners: Mr. Prakash Babu & Mr. Donald Anthony Netto.

Trainer: D. Netto.

3. COLONEL B. SANTOSH BABU MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): DIVINE CONNECTION (R.S. Jodha) 1, Bellaque (D.S. Deora) 2, N R I Angel (Antony Raj) 3 and Alpine Girl (Kiran Naidu) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and Sh. 1m 8. 28s. ₹496 (w), 86, 15 and 19 (p). SHP: 59, THP: 66, SHW: 192 and 21, FP: 3,261, Q: 1,131, Tanala: 27,383. Favourite: Bellaque. Owner: Mr. Alagappa Murugappan.

Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. GOVERNOR’S CUP (1,400m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I): CORFE CASTLE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Xfinity (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 3 and New Look (Gaurav Singh) 4. 2, Hd and 3. 1m 26. 25s. ₹14 (w), 10, 16 and 12 (p). SHP: 56, THP: 34, SHW: 10 and 28, FP: 69, Q: 73, Tanala: 220. Favourite: Corfe Castle. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Madai Ramakrishna Reddy & Mr. Tinder Singh Ahluwalia.

Trainer: L. D’Silva.

5. ARTILLERY CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I SPORT (Antony Raj) 1, Royal Grace (Akshay Kumar) 2, By The Bay (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m 26. 70s. ₹34 (w), 15, 15 and 16 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 65, SHW: 17 and 17, FP: 111, Q: 52, Tanala: 303. Favourite: Royal Grace. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male.

Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

6. ASIFABAD PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MYSTERIOUS ANGEL (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Pedro Planet (Akshay Kumar) 2, Explosive (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Indian Temple (Mohit Singh) 4. 3, Hd and 1-1/2. 1m 27. 55s. ₹19 (w), 12, 15 and 23 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 49, SHW: 15 and 22, FP: 81, Q: 58, Tanala: 309. Favourite: Mysterious Angel. Owner: Mr. Kersi Homy Vachha.

Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹23,067 (17 tkts.), 30%: 4,001 (42 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: 12,436 (7 tkts.).

Treble (i): 2,977 (20 tkts.), (ii): 163 (718 tkts.).