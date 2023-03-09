Cordelia well prepped to deliver in the The Hindu Cup

March 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated March 08, 2023 05:40 pm IST - Mumbai:

Trainer P. Shroff’s ward Cordelia, who is in good shape as evidenced by her track performances, should score over her rivals in The Hindu Cup, the feature event of Thursday’s (Mar. 9) evening races. Rails will be placed 6 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and 12 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. INDIARACE.COM TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 5.00 p.m.: 1. Grand Accord (2) Haridas Gore 59, 2. Rasputin (3) Mustakim Alam 59, 3. Zarak (1) Kirtish 55.5 and 4. Sandman (4) Aniket 53.

1. RASPUTIN

2. THE TIMES OF INDIA CUP (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.30: 1. Rachelles Pride (1) Haridas Gore 59, 2. Marlboro Man (10) Gagandeep 58, 3. Toofaan (6) P. Vinod 54.5, 4. Count The Wins (2) K.G. Likhith Appu 54, 5. Zacapa (7) Aniket 52.5, 6. Come Back Please (9) Peter 52, 7. Shadows (3) Kaviraj 52, 8. Dagger’s Strike (8) N. Bhosale 49.5, 9. Camille (4) Mustakim Alam 49 and 10. Silent Knight (5) P. Shinde 49.

1. SHADOWS, 2. DAGGER’S STRIKE, 3. TOOFAAN

3. THE HINDU CUP (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 6.00: 1. Balius Warrior (6) Aniket 56, 2. Kinzhal (2) Peter 56, 3. Cordelia (3) Kirtish 54.5, 4. Glacier (5) Mustakim Alam 54.5, 5. Street Sense (1) Gagandeep 54.5 and 6. Supreme Spirit (4) Kaviraj 54.5.

1. CORDELIA, 2. SUPREME SPIRIT

4. MID-DAY TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6.30: 1. Outlander (5) Haridas Gore 61, 2. Hilma Klint (8) Aniket 59.5, 3. Mojo (7) P. Vinod 58.5, 4. Almas (4) Peter 55.5, 5. Queens Pride (6) P. Shinde 55.5, 6. Tanahaiyaan (3) N.K. Ashish 55.5, 7. Trinket (1) Kirtish 54.5, 8. Fairuza (9) Kaviraj 52 and 9. Mirae (2) Mustakim Alam 49.5.

1. QUEENS PRIDE, 2. MOJO, 3. OUTLANDER

5. FREE PRESS JOURNAL CUP (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, no whip, 7.00: 1. Attained (6) P. Shinde 59. 2. Sky Commander (4) Kirtish 58.5, 3. Midsummer Star (1) Gagandeep 58, 4. Charming Star (3) Mustakim Alam 56, 5. Champagne Smile (5) P. Vinod 55.5, 6. Myrcella (7) Peter 51.5, 7. Red Dust (8) Haridas Gore 51 and 8. Prince Igor (2) Aniket 50.

1. CHARMING STAR, 2. ATTAINED, 3. CHAMPAGNE SMILE

6. RACINGPULSE.IN TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 7.30: 1. Desert Fire (5) Mustakim Alam 59, 2. Superlative (4) P. Shinde 58.5, 3. Rodrigo (1) L. Alex Rozario 58, 4. Lord Vader (8) Kirtish 57, 5. Esperanza (9) Kaviraj 56, 6. Lit (6) Gagandeep 56, 7. Dilbar (2) Haridas Gore 54.5, 8. Cipher (7) Peter 53.5 and 9. Sim Sim (3) P. Vinod 53.

1. RODRIGO, 2. ESPERANZA, 3. DILBAR

7. RACE MIRROR TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 8.00: 1. Esfir (8) P. Shinde 60, 2. King Of Katni (10) N.K. Ashish 59, 3. Speculator (7) N. Bhosale 59, 4. Anoushka (9) Kirtish 58.5, 5. Mount Sinai (3) Mustakim Alam 57.5, 6. Mascara (4) P. Vinod 57, 7. Lion King (1) Kaviraj 55, 8. Between Friends (6) Haridas Gore 54.5, 9. Power Of Blessings (2) Aniket 54.5 and 10. Sussing (5) Peter 54.5.

1. MOUNT SINAI, 2. SUSSING, 3. ESFIR

Day’s Best: RASPUTIN

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.