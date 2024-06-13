Consistent Ancy leaps to the top, off-colour Nayana finishes second

Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan marked her competitive return after a seven-month injury lay-off by clinching the women’s long jump gold with a leap of 6.52m, at the third Indian Grand Prix held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on June 12.

On a day when no athlete threatened Paris Olympics qualification standards, the 23-year-old from Kerala, who was out of action because of a stressed ankle, was consistent with her jumps, touching 6.33m or more in five of her six tries.

Though Ancy’s winning effort was 11cms off her personal best and a whopping 34cms off the Paris threshold, the result should hold her in good stead going into the National inter-state championship — the last of the Olympic qualification events — later this month.

“I came here with no expectations,” Ancy told reporters later. “I just took a free approach and I am happy with my consistency.”

The seasoned Nayana James was off-colour, but managed a 6.48m jump off her last try to finish with silver.

The women’s 400m, a mini trial before India’s 4x400m Olympics relay team is finalised, was won by Andhra Pradesh’s Dandi Jyothika Sri in 51.53s, more than a second better than her previous best time (52.73s). Subha Venkatesan and Poovamma finished second and third respectively while Vithya Ramraj and V.K. Vismaya did not show up.

There was also a no-show from javelin expert Kishore Jena, leaving Rohit Yadav and Sachin Yadav, the only two athletes in the fray, to share the spoils.

The results: Men: 100m: 1. Ragul Kumar (TN) 10.56s, 2. Manikanta Hoblidhar (Kar) 10.64, 3. C. Abhinav (Ker) 10.67; 400m: 1. Rince Joseph (Ker) 46.46, 2. Jay Kumar (Del) 47.11, 3. Aakash Babu Chinthala (TN) 47.20; 800m: 1. Prakash Gadade (Mah) 1:48.53, 2. Krishnan Kumar (Har) 1:50.03, 3. Anu Kumar (Utk) 1:50.37; 3000m: 1. Kiran Matre (Mah) 8:09.86, 2. Harpreet Singh (Pun) 8:15.28, 3. Deepak Bhatt (Utk) 8:20.51; High jump: 1. Swadhin Majhi (Odi) 2.10m, 2. Nishant (Del) 2.00, 3. Rakesh Kumar (Har) 2.00; Long jump: 1. S. Arya (Kar) 7.76, 2. Sanmath Sakth (TN) 7.55, 3. J. Sharon Jestus (TN) 7.54; Triple jump: 1. U. Karthik (Ker) 16.11, 2. Krishna Singh (Mah) 15.62, 3. Puneet Kumar (UP) 15.43; Shot put: 1. Prabhkirpal Singh (Pun) 17.49, 2. Omesh Ranga (Pun) 16.19; Javelin: 1. Sachin Yadav (UP) 82.69, 2. Rohit Yadav (UP) 75.52.

Women: 100m: 1. S.S. Sneha (Kar) 11.41s, 2. Abinaya Rajarajan (TN) 11.60, 3. V. Sudheeksha (Kar) 11.75; 200m: 1. Nithya Gandhe (TG) 24.23, 2. Kaveri Laxmangouda (Kar) 24.38, 3. Abinaya Rajarajan (TN) 24.39; 400m: 1. Dandi Jyothika Sri (AP) 51.53, 2. Subha Venkatesan (TN) 52.34, 3. Poovamma (Kar) 52.62; 800m: 1. Heena (Har) 2:12.21, 2. E.B. Arpitha (Kar) 2:12.69, 3. Vineeta Gurjar (UP) 2:13.80; 3000m: 1. Akshana (MP) 9:55.14, 2. Sanghamitra Mahata (Jha) 9:55.60, 3. Prachi Devkar (Mah) 10:17.10; High jump: 1. Abhinaya S. Shetty (Kar) 1.74m, 2. Kevinaa Annavi (TN) 1.65; Long jump: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 6.52, 3. Nayana James (Ker) 6.48, 3. Bhavani Yadav (AP) 6.27; Triple jump: 1. Poorva Sawant (Mah) 13.14, 2. Sharvari Parule (Mah) 12.74, 3. Ambrika Narzary (Asm) 12.51; Shot put: 1. Abha Khatua (Mah) 17.93, 2. Shiksha (Har) 15.38, 3. V. Ambika (Kar) 14.32; Javelin: 1. K. Rashmi (AP) 49.69, 2. Lalita Choudhary (Raj) 43.24, 3. K.M. Saloni (UP) 43.21.