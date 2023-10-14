Compound archery will continue to grow in India despite IOC rejection for LA 2028: AAI

October 14, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Kolkata

The compound style will remain in focus for the Archery Association of India despite the International Olympic Council's rejection of a proposal for its inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games alongside the recurve format.

The IOC Executive Board on Friday rejected the World Archery's proposal, saying it will impact the overall budget of the Games since the number of archers qualifying for the Games will increase.

"It doesn't make a difference. We will keep on performing well at the World Championship and Asian Games. Irrespective of the decision, it's going to grow in India," India's high performance director Sanjeeva Singh told PTI from Sonipat.

In their bid to win an elusive Olympic medal in archery, the national federation spent heavily on compound section, roping in Italian great Sergio Pagni for a contract till the Asian Games.

They also produced incredible results, producing three world champions, and seven medals at Asian Games, including five gold.

Singh said they are not disappointed and they would continue to "get stronger and be ready" for the future whenever it's included.

"I would not say we are disappointed. We all tried our best. They would have won the Olympic medal if the discipline was introduced. But if not 2028, then maybe in 2032 or who knows in 2036 for which India could be a strong contender for the host country.

"So we will keep working and be ready. Anytime it's taken in, we are ready for the compound section." In bigger picture, the decision would serve as a boon and give an impetus to the Olympic discipline recurve section.

"It's good for recruve. There is a silver lining that people will still try to take up recurve. Otherwise 80 percent of the people would have shifted to compound if it was included. It's good for the Indian archery. Focus will still be there on recurve archery," he said.

Introduced in the 1960s, the compound bowstyle employs a system of pulleys and cables, alongside release aids and magnified scopes, to enhance bow speed and accuracy unlike the traditional recurve bow.

Compound archery competitions hence prioritise precision, tension control, and achieving perfection in each shot and the score of 10 out of 10 is considered "routine".

This style of archery has been part of the World Archery Championships since 1995 and has been a fixture in the World Cup since its launch in 2006.

The compound archery features at the Asian Games, European Games, Pan American Games, World Games, and World University Games.

Archery Association of India secretary general Pramod Chandurkar said they will "keep fighting".

"I'm 100 per cent disappointed, it was a little bit of unexpected as we had a very good discussion. But we will keep our fight on and if not LA we will be ready for the next time," Chandurkar said.

Jyothi heartbroken

India's most accomplished compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who returned with a hattrick of gold medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, is completely "heartbroken".

"We all were hopeful that compound will be included for Los Angeles 2028 but I'm totally heartbroken and disheartened," Jyothi told PTI from her home in Vijaywada.

"Personally, it's a dream of every athlete to represent India and win a medal at the Olympics," added the 27-year-old.

Looking forward, she said: "I know it's very important to stay motivated and do well, would have been great for the inclusion but we have to keep our focus on our next tournaments. And, who knows if it will be included in 2032." Compound coach Sergio Pagni said Olympics should change their rules.

"Olympics is a high push for our sport, but we have to still do what we already did in the past. Professional career is one of the only choice for younger shooters right now," Pagni said.

"Olympic should change this rules, but unfortunately they have to wait. For me, it's something that I’ll miss for sure at this point, but not a lot of sadness about it," he added.

South Korean recurve coach likely to stay

As of now, Pagni's contract is over, but the national federation is mulling to extend contract of their South Korean head coach Baek Woong Ki.

Woong Ki, who coached the Korean women’s recurve archery team to win gold medals in both team and individual events at the London 2012 Olympics, was hired earlier this year.

"The Korean coach is likely to continue. His performance has been good. We are planning to continue with him till the Asian Championships next month and then we will review," Chandurkar said.

As for Pagni, his role is now over, he said.

"After Asian Games our target in compound section is over. So Pagni does not have any role at the moment. Next target is 2024 Olympics," he added.

