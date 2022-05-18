Compound archers ensure two medals

Sports Bureau

Indian compound archers ensured two team medals in the Archery World Cup Stage-2 in Gwangju, Korea, on Wednesday.

The men’s team reached the final, while the women claimed the bronze.

The fourth-seeded India – comprising Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan – defeated Italy 235-229, USA 234-228 and host and top-seeded Korea 233-233 (shoot-off 29-26) to make it to the men’s team final. India will meet sixth-ranked France in the title clash.

In a limited field, the fifth-placed Indian women’s team – Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar – got a first round bye and beat Chinese Taipei 228-226 before losing to top-seeded host Korea 230-228 in the semifinals.

India pipped Turkey – comprising Ayse Bera Suzer, Yesim Bostan and Songui Lok – 232-231 in the bronze medal match.

In the recurve rankings, Tarundeep Rai (662), Neeraj Chauhan (651), Jayanta Talukdar (647) and Sachin Gupta (647) took the 15th, 32nd, 39th and 40th spots respectively among men.

Ridhi Phor (629), Komalika Bari (621), Ankita Bhakat (606) and Simranjieet Kaur (588) placed 14th, 24th, 43rd and 53rd respectively among women.

India was seventh with 1960 points in men’s team, fifth with 1856 points in women’s team and seventh with 1291 points in mixed team rankings.