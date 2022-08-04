Commonwealth Games | Sport

Tejaswin Shankar wins bronze in men's high jump

India’s Tejaswin Shankar celebrates after taking the bronze medal in the men’s high jump during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

August 04, 2022 05:15 IST

The 23-year-old Shankar was added in the squad last-minute on the orders of Delhi High Court

Tejaswin Shankar opened Indian athletics team's medal account with a bronze in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. National record holder Shankar cleared 2.22m to finish third in the event. Also Read Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 4, 2022 The 23-year-old Shankar, who was added in the squad last-minute on the orders of Delhi High Court, has a season's best of 2.27m and personal best of 2.29m. Advertisement Advertisement Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won the gold while Australia's Brandon Starc clinched the silver. Both cleared 2.25m but could not soar over 2.28m but the Kiwi won the gold on count back.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.