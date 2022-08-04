Commonwealth Games | Sport

Tejaswin Shankar wins bronze in men's high jump

India’s Tejaswin Shankar celebrates after taking the bronze medal in the men’s high jump during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Birmingham August 04, 2022 05:15 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 02:20 IST

Tejaswin Shankar opened Indian athletics team's medal account with a bronze in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

National record holder Shankar cleared 2.22m to finish third in the event.

The 23-year-old Shankar, who was added in the squad last-minute on the orders of Delhi High Court, has a season's best of 2.27m and personal best of 2.29m.

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won the gold while Australia's Brandon Starc clinched the silver. Both cleared 2.25m but could not soar over 2.28m but the Kiwi won the gold on count back.

