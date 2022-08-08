Sport

Commonwealth Games | Chirag-Satwik pair win India’s third gold in badminton

Gold medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of Team India pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Badminton Men’s Doubles on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Birmingham August 08, 2022 18:33 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:33 IST

India's star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country's third gold from the badminton court with a straight game victory over England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.

India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.

The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day.

