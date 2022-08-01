COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 | Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: Top teams in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: All the winners in Birmingham so far. A file photo of India’s Mirabai Chanu with the gold medal after winning women’s 49kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 01, 2022 18:59 IST

Here is the latest rank of teams in the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 22 13 17 52 2 England 11 16 7 34 3 New Zealand 10 5 4 19 4 South Africa 4 1 1 6 5 Canada 3 6 9 18 6 India 3 2 1 6 7 Scotland 2 7 8 17 8 Malaysia 2 1 1 4 9 Nigeria 2 - 1 3 10 Wales 1 2 6 9 11 Trinidad & Tobago 1 1 - 2 12 Bermuda 1 - - 1 13 Uganda 1 - - 1 14 Kenya - 1 1 2 15 Northern Ireland - 1 1 2 16 Mauritius - 1 - 1 17 Papua New Guinea - 1 - 1 18 Samoa - 1 - 1 19 Singapore - 1 - 1 20 Tanzania - 1 - 1 21 Cyprus - - 2 2 22 Nambia - - 1 1 23 Sri Lanka

