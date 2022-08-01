COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 | Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: Top teams in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: All the winners in Birmingham so far. A file photo of India’s Mirabai Chanu with the gold medal after winning women’s 49kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu BureauAugust 01, 2022 18:59 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:59 IST
RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia22131752
2England1116734
3New Zealand105419
4South Africa4116
5Canada36918
6India3216
7Scotland27817
8Malaysia2114
9Nigeria2-13
10Wales1269
11Trinidad & Tobago11-2
12Bermuda1--1
13Uganda1--1
14Kenya-1 12
15Northern Ireland -1 1 2
16 Mauritius-1-1
17Papua New Guinea-1-1
18Samoa-1-1
19Singapore-1-1
20Tanzania-1-1
21Cyprus--22
22Nambia --11
23Sri Lanka

Here is the full list of Indian medal winners at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

