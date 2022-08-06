Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 6, 2022

PTI August 06, 2022 02:00 IST

PTI August 06, 2022 02:00 IST

India moved to fifth position in the medal tally with a total of 26 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals

Perry, the Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot is seen during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India moved to fifth position in the medal tally with a total of 26 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals

Bajrang Punia was a class apart while defending his title before Sakshi Malik produced a sensational gold medal winning effort as Indian wrestlers grabbed six medals, including three gold, at the Commonwealth Games on August 5. Deepak Punia also contributed in swelling India’s medal tally by winning the men’s free style 86kg gold but birthday girl Anshu Malik (57kg) had to be content with a silver medal in her maiden CWG appearance. Divya Kakran clinched a bronze in 68kg, winning the play-off in just 26 seconds against Tonga’s Tiger Lily. Mohit Grewal then ensured that India had a medal to show in all categories on Friday, winning the 125kg bronze play-off to cap a successful day in style. Courtesy spectacular showing by the wrestlers, India moved to fifth position in the medal tally with a total of 26 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals. Here is the list of events which will witness Indians in action on August 6 — the ninth day of the Commonwealth Games ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh - 2:50 p.m. Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3 p.m. Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable - 4:20 p.m. Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi - 4:45 p.m. Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala - 11:30 p.m. Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40 a.m. BADMINTON Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Women's singles quarterfinals: P.V. Sindhu Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth BOXING Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3 p.m. Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal - 3:30 p.m. Women's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen - 7:15p.m. Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine - 8p.m. Men's Werlterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45 p.m. Super heavyweight (over 92kg): Sagar - 1:30 a.m. CRICKET Women's T20 semifinal between India and England - 3:30 p.m. HOCKEY Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa - 10:30 p.m. TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison - 2 p.m. Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale - 2 p.m. Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja - 6 p.m. Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar - 6:15 p.m. Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel - 12:15 a.m. Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1 a.m. WRESTLING (starts at 3 p.m.) Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3: Pooja Gehlot Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1: Pooja Gehlot - 3 p.m. Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.



Our code of editorial values