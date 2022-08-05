Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 5, 2022

Perry, the Commonwealth Games 2022 Mascot. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

August 05, 2022 03:15 IST

The Indian women’s hockey team will take on mighty Australia in the second semifinal of the Commonwealth Games on August 5

With 18 medals — five gold, six silver and seven bronze — India are currently at the seventh spot.

The Indian women’s hockey team would look to draw inspiration from its Tokyo Olympics success when it takes on mighty Australia in the second semifinal of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Meanwhile, two new stars emerged on Thursday as debutants Sagar Ahlawat and Jasmine Lamboriya joined the seasoned Amit Panghal in the semifinals to confirm six medals for India in boxing at the Commonwealth Games.

Here is the list of events which will witness Indians in action on August 5 — the eighth day of the Commonwealth Games

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 p.m.

Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 p.m.

Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 a.m. on Saturday

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 p.m.

Badminton (starts at 3:30 p.m. IST):

Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women's singles round of 16: P.V. Sindhu

Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls:

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 p.m.

Squash:

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 p.m.

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 a.m. (Saturday)

Table Tennis:

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 p.m.

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 p.m.

Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 p.m.

Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 p.m.

Hockey:

Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 p.m.

Wrestling (starts at 3:30 p.m.):

Men’s Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men’s Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Men’s Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women’s Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

Women’s Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran

Women’s Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.