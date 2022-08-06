Commonwealth Games 2022 | Hima Das fails to qualify for women's 200m final
There are three semifinal heats in the women's 200m
Star Indian sprinter Hima Das failed to qualify for the final of the women's 200m at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.
The 22-year-old from Assam finished third in semifinal 2 with a timing of 23.42 seconds.
Namibia's Christine Mboma and Australia's Ella Connolly qualified with timings of 22.93s and 23.41s respectively from the heat.
There are three semifinal heats in the women's 200m with the top two in each and the next two fastest advancing to the final.
Hima had qualified for the women's 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s on Thursday.
