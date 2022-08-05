Amit Panghal, Jasmine Lamboria, Sagar Ahlawat in boxing semifinals to ensure three more medals

India’s Amit Panghal, left, and Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan in the Men’s Fly (48-51kg) quarterfinal during the Commonwealth Games at The NEC, Birmingham, England, on Thursday, August 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

August 05, 2022 05:15 IST

In a 70kg last-eight match on Wednesday night, Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was handed a shock 3-2 defeat by Wales’ Rosie Eccles

World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal, Asian bronze medallist Jasmine Lamboria and rookie Sagar Ahlawat booked berths in the semifinals as India secured three more boxing medals in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Amit outsmarted Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in a 51kg quarterfinal contest.

Jasmine, who got a bye into the last-eight, saw off gritty New Zealander Troy Garton 4-1 in a 60kg bout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sagar upset Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Keddy Agnes of Seychelles 5-0 in a +92kg duel.

Amit displayed another fine example of high quality counter-punching to tame the spirited Mulligan.

Backed by his excellent footwork and marvelous defending skills, Amit landed superb head and body shots on his opponent and led in the first round.

Even as Mulligan showed more aggression, Amit retained his composure and delivered well-directed punches in the second round.

Amit’s quick combinations followed by a solid left brought a standing count for Mulligan in the final round and sealed the fate of the contest.

Amit will take on Zambian Olympian Patrick Chinyemba.

Southpaw Jasmine used her long reach and footwork to execute her counters well and beat a feisty Troy.

She will meet England’s former World youth champion Gemma Richardson.

Taller southpaw Sagar threw some heavy blows to keep the stocky Agnes in check. Sagar’s precise punches inflicted a count each on his experienced rival in second and third rounds. He will face Nigerian Ifeanyi Onyekwere.

Lovlina exits

In a 70kg last-eight match on Wednesday night, Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was handed a shock 3-2 defeat by Wales’ Rosie Eccles.

Lovlina won the first two rounds but lost the advantage when she was handed a one point penalty for holding her opponent in the second round.

Ashish Kumar was beaten 4-1 by England’s Aaron Bowen in a 80kg quarterfinal bout.