Comeback man Shami makes a quiet return to action

Mohammed Shami faced his share of challenges during his much-awaited comeback after a year’s gap as Bengal saw Madhya Pradesh take day one honours in its Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match at the Holkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

On a greenish surface with some moisture, Madhya Pradesh, electing to field, benefitted from Aryan Pandey and Kulwant Khejroliya’s four-wicket hauls to restrict Bengal at 228 in the first innings. It finished at 103 for one to be in a comfortable position at stumps.

Madhya Pradesh seamers exploited the conditions to send back half of the Bengal batters inside the first two hours.

At the outset, Aryan squared Shuvam Dey up. Despite being wayward, Khejroliya wrecked Bengal with his three-wicket burst.

The left-arm seamer removed Sudip Gharami and debutant Rohit Kumar from consecutive deliveries. Sudip Chatterjee was bowled by Khejroliya.

With conditions becoming better, Shahbaz Ahmed (92, 80b, 16x4, 1x6) and captain Anustup Majumdar (44, 69b, 6x4, 1x6) steadied the boat. Shahbaz drove and pulled with confidence in his fast-paced half-century, while Majumdar played cautiously to add 96 runs.

Khejroliya, with a much shortened run-up, dismissed Majumdar to break the partnership.

Shahbaz played a rash shot off Aryan and narrowly missed a century.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh openers provided a good start. Later, Subhransu Senapati (44 batting, 103b, 6x4), caught off a no-ball on 28, and Patidar (41 batting, 55b, 8x4) used their experience and expertise to strengthen the host’s position.

With fans spreading around the stands, all the attention was on Shami.

The rustiness of Shami, who underwent an Achilles tendon surgery in February, was evident even though he bowled mostly in good areas in his spells of 4-0-16-0 and 6-1-18-0.

“It’s never easy to come back from a surgery and bowl after a year. The more Shami plays, the better he will become,” said Bengal coach L.R. Shukla.

The scores:

Bengal - 1st innings: Shuvam Dey c Patidar b Aryan 0, Sudip Chatterjee b Khejroliya 15, Sudip Gharami c Harpreet b Khejroliya 10, Rohit Kumar c Mantri b Khejroliya 0, Writtick Chatterjee c Mantri b Aryan 19, Shahbaz Ahmed c Patidar b Aryan 92, Anustup Majumdar c Mantri b Khejroliya 44, Wriddhiman Saha b Kartikeya 10, Suraj Jaiswal b Aryan 19, Mohammed Shami c Senapati b Anubhav 2, Mohammed Kaif (not out) 6; Extras (b-1, lb-8, nb-1, w-1): 11; Total (in 51.2 overs): 228.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-33, 3-33, 4-42, 5-79, 6-175, 7-188, 8-209, 9-220.

Madhya Pradesh bowling: Aryan 15-5-47-4, Anubhav 11.2-5-34-1, Khejroliya 14-1-94-4, Venkatesh 4-1-11-0, Saransh 3-1-9-0, Kartikeya 4-1-24-1.

Madhya Pradesh - 1st innings: Subhransu Senapati (batting) 44, Himanshu Mantri lbw b Kaif 13, Rajat Patidar (batting) 41; Extras (lb-2, nb-2, w-1): 5; Total (for one wkt. in 30 overs): 103.

Fall of wicket: 1-51.

Bengal bowling: Shami 10-1-34-0, Jaiswal 5-0-20-0, Kaif 8-0-31-1, Rohit 6-1-11-0, Shahbaz 1-0-5-0.

Toss: Madhya Pradesh.

