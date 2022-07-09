Colonel Harty primed to deliver in feature event

July 09, 2022 00:30 IST

Colonel Harty, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Justice P. Medapa Memorial Trophy (Div. I), (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (July 9). False rails (width about 6.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. AUREOLE TIME PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Fictioneer (1) Vishal B 60, 2. Striking Memory (9) G. Vivek 60, 3. Electric Blue (5) Akshay K 59, 4. Brooklyn Supreme (7) Chethan K 57, 5. Pastiche (6) Darshan 57, 6. Stunning Beauty (8) Arvind K 57, 7. Toronero (2) L.A. Rozario 57, 8. Mr Humble (4) P. Surya 56.5 and 9. Artesian (3) Saddam H 56.

1. ELECTRIC BLUE, 2. TORONERO, 3. STRIKING MEMORY

2. AMAZING GRACE PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Altamonte (4) Salman K 62.5, 2. Eco Friendly (5) Arvind K 62.5, 3. Mrs Thatcher (6) Nikhil N 60, 4. Commandpost (3) Angad 59, 5. He’s The One (7) S. Saqlain 58.5, 6. Golden Time (8) Darshan 58, 7. Russian Romance (9) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 8. Adela (1) Vivek 57 and 9. Capital Gain (2) T.S. Jodha 57.

1. ECO FRIENDLY, 2. CAPITAL GAIN, 3. RUSSIAN ROMANCE

3. S.G. MADHUKAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. English Bay (2) T.S. Jodha 56, 2. Splendido (4) Nikhil N 56, 3. Blue Dew (1) Bhawani S 54.5, 4. Capriati (5) Trevor 54.5, 5. Double Vision (11) Darshan 54.5, 6. Emma (8) Likith 54.5, 7. Fair Counsel (6) Ashhad A 54.5, 8. Montelena (9) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 9. Oasis Class (10) Kirtish B 54.5, 10. Secret Lady (7) Akshay K 54.5 and 11. Sheer Bliss (3) Vinod Shinde 54.5.

1. MONTELENA, 2. SPLENDIDO, 3. CAPRIATI

4.JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Colonel Harty (7) Angad 62.5, 2. Griffin (5) L.A. Rozario 61, 3. Thousand Words (3) Akshay K 57.5, 4. Golden Vision (4) Yash 57, 5. Kvasir (1) Salman K 56.5, 6. Secretsuperstar (6) Chethan K 56.5, 7. Fernet Branca (2) Ajinkya 54.5, 8. Del Mar (8) Ashhad A 53.5 and 9. Aceros (9) Vinod Shinde 51.5.

1. COLONEL HARTY, 2. DEL MAR, 3. THOUSAND WORDS

5. SKYLINE PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Measure Of Time (2) T.S. Jodha 62, 2. Star Comet (3) Akshay K 59.5, 3. Lycurgus (4) Arvind K 57, 4. Augusto (1) L.A. Rozario 56.5 and 5. Banksy (5) Sandesh 55.

1. BANKSY, 2. STAR COMET

6. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Alberetta (1) Salman K 60, 2. Donna Bella (5) Srinath 58, 3. Harmonia (8) Md. Aliyar 58, 4. Unyielding (6) Ajinkya 57.5, 5. Wings Of Desire (3) Trevor 57.5, 6. Indian Pharaoh (4) Chethan K 57, 7. The Strength (7) Arvind K 55.5, 8. Three Aces (2) S. Saqlain 55.5 and 9. Almanach (9) P. Surya 54.5.

1. WINGS OF DESIRE, 2. UNYIELDING, 3. DONNA BELLA

7. AUREOLE TIME PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Memoriter (5) Chethan K 61, 2. Dragon’s Gold (1) Ajinkya 60.5, 3. Smithsonian (8) A. Imran 60, 4. Casey (2) Darshan 58.5, 5. Dr Logan (3) Anjar A 57.5, 6. Aferpi (7) Rajesh K 57, 7. Belvedere (6) Akshay K 56.5 and 8. Osiris (4) Arvind K 54.

1. DRAGON’S GOLD, 2. BELVEDERE, 3. CASEY

Day’s best: ELECTRIC BLUE

Double: MONTELENA — DRAGON’S GOLD

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.