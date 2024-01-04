ADVERTISEMENT

Cold Pursuit, Golden Warrior, Abilitare and Cloudy Hills impress

January 04, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Cold Pursuit, Golden Warrior, Abilitare and Cloudy Hills impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 4).

Outer sand:

800m: Radiant Star (rb), Yellow Sapphire (rb) 58, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 55, 600/41.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Success (Hindu Singh) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand. Saintly Star (rb), Kings Return (Ram Nandan) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Starkova (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/57.5, 600/46. Shaped well. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Planet Venus (S. Imran) 1-16.5, 800/58, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length in front.

Inner sand:

800m: Sovereign Spirit (Ram Nandan), Asta (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They moved together, the former finished half a length in front. Black Label (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Urged. Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Easy. Constant Variable (Shyam Kumar) 56, 600/41.5. Worked well.

1000m: Morisert (S. Kabdhar) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Cavallo Volante (C. Brisson) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Handy. A 3-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (A.S. Peter), a 3-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Daiyamondo (Farhan Alam), Regal Kid (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Septimius Severus (rb), Aletta (Hindu Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Abilitare (Farhan Alam), The Sting (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/42. Former responded well to the urgings and finished about five lengths in front. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41.5, In fine trim. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-8, 800/57.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Edmund (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up. Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. A 3-y-o (Planetaire - Pashmina) (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Cloudy Hills (Shyam Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Golden Warrior (S. Imran) 1-15, 800/54.5, 600/40. Retains form. Ganton (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Vision Quest (A.S. Peter), Larado (Inayat), Clockwise (Farhan Alam) 1-7.95. They took a good jump. Sensations (rb), a 3-y-o (Dreamfield - Occitan) (rb), Luca (rb), Gold Ride (P. Vikram) 1-8.46. They finished in that order. Knotty One (rb), Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-7.16. A good jump. Rwanda (rb), Chaposa Springs (Farhan Alam) 1-8.05. A level jump. A 3-y-o (Be Safe - Striking View) (Hindu Singh), a 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - Sneaky Fair) (rb), a 3-y-o (Win Legend - Skyliner) (rb) 1-9.01. They took a slow jump. A 3-y-o (Quasar - Venezia) (rb), Thomas Mount (rb), Glorious Legend (rb) 1-9.67. First named finished two lengths in front. Sangavai (Farhan Alam), Kundavai (rb) 1-9.77. Charukala (rb), Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh), Amazing Joy (rb) 1-8.52. First two named jumped out well.

Noted on Jan. 3 — outer grass:

1000: Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar), a 3-y-o (Air Support - Silken Touch) (S. Imran) 1-7.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They are in fine nick.

1200m: Multiflora (S. Imran), Great Spirit (M. Bhaskar) 1-23.5, 1000/1-4.5, 800/50, 600/38. They pleased. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-15.5, 1000/1-0, 800/47, 600/35.5. An excellent display.

Outer sand:

1000m: Lord Moi (rb) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/46. Handy. Radiant Star (rb), Bomber Jet (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They moved freely.

1200m: Once You Go Black (P. Vikram) 1-23.5, 1000/1-9.5, 800/57, 600/46. Pushed in the last part. Schnell (S. Imran), Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar) 1-28,1000/1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Salome (rb) 1-29, 1000/1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Worked well.

1800m: Lionel (P. Vikram) 2-7.5, 1600/1-52, 1,400/1-38, 1200/1-24.5, 1000/1-12.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/48. Stretched out well.

Inner sand:

600m: Gods Plan (rb) 43. Priceless Beauty (S. Imran) 39.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Raffinato (rb) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/40.5. Impressed. Golden Marina (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Unextended. Thomas Mount (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. In good shape. Moriset (S. Kabdhar) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44. In fine condition. Abilitare (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. In fine nick. Proposed (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/42.5. Retains form. A 3-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely.

1200m: Element (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively and finished level. Sangavai (rb), Kundavai (rb) 1-32.5, 1000/1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. They finished together.

