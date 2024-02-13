GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore showjumper wins laurels at the Junior National Equestrian Championship

Aradhana Anand fought it out at the Junior National Equestrian Championship to win two golds and a bronze medal

February 13, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

Rayan Rozario
Aradhana Anand

Aradhana Anand | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

About a year ago, Aradhana Anand quietly won a bronze in national showjumping, an equestrian sport, in Bhopal. But the spirited girl from Coimbatore was not pleased with her effort. She worked hard from there and finished 2023 on a high with two golds and a bronze medal in the category Children II for those aged 10 to 12 at the prestigious Junior National Equestrian Championship in Bengaluru.

So, what is showjumping all about? It is an event where the horse and the rider clear a series of jumps and the winner is judged based on ability and speed. The Bengaluru event, organised by the Equestrian Federation of India, saw 250 participants and 450 horses from across the country, such as Jaipur, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, to name a few. The boys outnumbered the girls with participants from Delhi, according to her father Anand Purusothaman, being the toughest of them all. “They have some very good horses and spend a lot on them. It’s tough competing against them,” he says.

Aradhana, a Class VII student from C S Academy, showed great control and speed on her way to winning the gold and a bronze and another yellow metal in showjumping accumulator. Interestingly, she beat her nearest competitor by a clear three-second margin. Aradhana was trained in Covai Stables and under the watchful eye of Saravanan Kandasamy.

Her parents are supportive of her journey. “In the initial days, she fell a lot from her horse, but rose to the challenge with every fall,” says Anand. Aradhana tried her hand at badminton but her love for animals drew her to equestrian. “She has taken part in over 40 competitions across the country and every event was a learning curve for her,” he adds.

Aradhana’s parents have plans to send her to Europe for training. Equestrian sports are not easy for women riders as it is the only sport in the Olympics in which men and women compete together. Women comprise fewer than 20 per cent of the top 100, and only five have taken home an individual Olympic medal of any colour.

But Julia Krajewski from Germany, the first-ever female in Olympics history, changed it all, winning the individual eventing gold at the Tokyo Games. And, that has raised the confidence level of Aradhana, who has set her eyes firmly on the 2030 Asian Games.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.