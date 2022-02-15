Sport

Coeur De Lion, Son Of A Gun, and Golden Lioness catch the eye

Coeur De Lion, Son Of A Gun, and Golden Lioness caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 15) morning. Inner sand:800m: C’est L’Amour (Aniket) 57, 600/42. Easy. 1000m: Amare (Bhawani), Eyes On The Prize (Jaykumar) 1-10, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Coeur De Lion (Agarwal) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Maintains winning form. Son Of A Gun (Agarwal) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Lightning Blaze (app), Thea’s Pet (Aniket) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and finished level. Milli (Shelar), Lyoz Channette (Nazil) 1-12, 600/43. They were easy. 1200m: Golden Lioness (Neeraj), Mystic Bay (S. Amit) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. My Treasure (Neeraj), Air Power (S. Amit) 1-23, 600/42. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Wall Street (Neeraj) 1-21, 600/39. Pressed. Jerusalem (Shelar) 1-22, 600/41. Stretched. Noted on Feb. 14: Inner sand:600m: Arbitrage (Zameer) 38. Moved freely. Perfect Perfecto (Ayyar) 40. Easy. 800m: Zacapa (Agarwal) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (Aniket) 56, 600/41. Easy. 1200m: Irrepressible (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. 1400m: Cold Pursuit (Pradeep) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha), Speculator (rb) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. The Bawaji (app), Mandeville (Kaviraj) 1-41, 600/41. They ended level. Race track:600m: Freedom (Bhawani), Moon Belle (Jaykumar) 40. They were easy. Explorer (Shelar) 38. Moved freely. 1000m: Special Situation (I. Pardeshi) 1-8, 600/39. Moved freely. Jack Bauer (Mudassar) 1-9, 600/40. Easy. Toussaint (A. Imran Khan), Tasman (rb) 1-2, 800/49, 600/35. Former started five lengths behind and finished a length in front. Note the former. Bold Advance (Aniket) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Pressed. Fortune Cookie (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. Moved well. 1200m: Birkin Blower (Mudassar) 1-15, 1000/1-1, 800/47, 600/33. In good shape. Faranoush (Zameer) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Hunar (app), Next Stop The Moon (Raghuveer) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Former made up two lengths and ended level. Northern Lights (Zeeshan) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/36. Moved well. King’s Ransom (Kirtish), Distinction (Kaviraj) and Venus (Shelar) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/49, 600/35. King’s Ransom who started four lengths behind easily covered the leeway and finished two lengths ahead of his companions. Lex Luthor (Nazil), Chat (Pradeep) 1-14, 1000/1-2, 800/48, 600/36. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. 1400m: Royal Alamdaar (Agarwal) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Gate practice - inner sand:1000m: Whatsinaname (Zameer) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Perhaps (Nazil), Periwinkle (A. Prakash) 1-9, 600/43. Former finished a distance ahead. It’s My Time (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Jumped out well. Brilliant Light (Shelar), Windy City (Raghuveer) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Dufy (P. Naidu), Fortune Teller (Rupesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former easily finished six lengths ahead. Mock race noted on February 13:Race track:1200m: Imperial Power (Suraj Narredu), Percivale (Parmar), Dedicated Boy (Neeraj) and Dalasan (Nazil) 1-11.5, 600/35.5. Won by: 6, 2 and 1. Imperial Power, who was racing second till the bend easily cruised ahead and won the race comfortably by six lengths. Note him. Second Mock race: 1200m: Chamonix (app), La Peregrina (app), Honourable Eyes (app) and Touch Of Faith (app) 1-16, 600/34.5. Won by: 5, 3 and 2. Chamonix, who was third till bend, easily came from outside to win the race by five lengths.


