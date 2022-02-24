Coeur De Lion, Son Of A Gun and Vikramaditya impress
Coeur De Lion, Son Of A Gun and Vikramaditya impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 24) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Joaquin (rb) 39. Easy. Divine Thoughts (Zameer) 1200/600m 42. Easy. Dagger’s Strike (Ayyar) 39. Moved freely.
800m: Ame (Daman) 56, 600/41. Easy. House Of Lords (Dashrath), Viva La Vida (app) 53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Smart Choice (rb) 54.5, 600/40. Moved well. Lex Luthor (Nazil) 50.5, 600/38.5. Responded well.
1000m: Excelerator (Daman), Queen O’ War (Parmar) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. They were easy. Agostino Carracci (Akshay) 1-6.5, 800/51, 600/38. Good work. Mirae (Aniket), Royal Manor (app) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Michigan (Aniket) 1-9, 600/41. Worked well. Vikramaditya (Hamir) 1-2.5, 800/48.5, 600/36.5. Moved attractively. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Shaped well. Skyfall (Pradeep) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Retains form. Son Of A Gun (Dashrath) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. May upset. Coeur De Lion (Aniket) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. In good shape.
1200m: King’s Best (rb) 1-22.5, 600/45. Pushed.
