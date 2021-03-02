Chris Gayle targets T20 World Cup defence with Windies on comeback

Opening batsman Chris Gayle has set his sights on a third Twenty20 World Cup with West Indies as he prepares to return to international cricket after an absence of two years ahead of their T20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday.
Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what he then described as his last international appearance.
Gayle has kept himself busy in T20 leagues across the world and played two matches for Quetta Gladiator in the ongoing Pakistan Super League before returning to Antigua.
The 41-year-old, who was part of the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup-winning teams, said he was focussed on clinching the three-match home series but the bigger target is to defend their T20 title in this year’s World Cup beginning in October.
Also read: Cricket not free of racism, I faced it too: Chris Gayle
“The bigger picture is actually to get three T20 titles under my belt. That’s actually the goal I’m setting,” Gayle said.
“The World Cup is still a long way off but by the time you blink it’s World Cup time. So we have to try and keep the energy, keep fit, be ready and show the region what we are capable of,” he said.
“We have quite a few series coming up and we have a lot of cricket leading up to that. We’ll try and take as much as possible out of these series,” said Gayle.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath