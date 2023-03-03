HamberMenu
Cho causes the biggest flutter on day of upsets 

March 03, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Panaji:

Amol Karhadkar
Giant-killer: Cho scripted a remarkable come-from-behind win against World No. 1 Fan. 

Cho Daeseong of Korea stunned World No. 1 Fan Zhendong of China in the men’s singles second round while Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra caused upsets to make it to the women’s singles pre-quarterfinal and keep India’s campaign alive in the the WTT Star Contender Goa 2023.

On a day that saw multiple upsets — including Manika and G. Sathiyan bowing out of the mixed doubles quarterfinal — Daeseong, Sutirtha and Manika starred at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

Cho — the southpaw ranked 193 and who made it to the main draw through the qualification rounds — sent World No. 1 Fan Zhendong of China packing in the round of 32 to register the biggest win of his career.

Trailing 2-0, the Korean came back to win the second-round encounter 7-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8 in 30 minutes.

Sutirtha then repeated the script by making short work of World No. 18 Jia Nan Yuan of France 11-7, 11-8, 11-7.

The Bengal girl, who regained her mojo after a mediocre 2022 with the National Games, continued her surge with an emphatic win in her maiden Star Contender appearance.

While all the other Indians, barring Sutirtha, fared miserably, Manika joined the party late in the evening by defeating Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz, the World No. 14, in four games.

Despite Diaz getting used to Manika’s long pimples and exposing her weakness in the third game, the Indian’s aggressive instincts and the unmasking of Diaz’s forehand ensured the Indian wrapped up the match 3-1.

Important results: Men (round-of-32): Yukiya Uda (Jpn) bt G. Sathiyan 11-9, 11-5, 11-8; Cho Daeseong (Kor) bt Fan Zhendong (Chn) 7-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8; An Jaehyun (Kor) bt Patrick Franziska (Ger) 11-2, 11-7, 9-11, 4-11, 11-8.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Woojin Jang & Jonghoon Lim (Kor) bt Harmeet Desai & Manav Thakkar 12-10, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6.

Women (round-of-32): Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Jia Nan Yuan (Fra) 11-7, 11-8, 11-7; Manika Batra bt Adriana Diaz (PUE) 11-9, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Linda Bergstrom & Christina Kallberg (SWE) bt Sutirtha & Ayhika Mukherjee 11-7, 13-11, 6-11, 11-7.

Mixed doubles (quarterfinals): Miwa Harimoto & Shunsuke Togami (Jpn) bt Manika & Sathiyan 12-10, 11-6, 11-6.

