Chiranth, Sarthak qualify for pole position in Pro-Stock Open categories

Published - October 05, 2024 02:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Chiranth edged out his TVS Racing teammate and Championship leader Sarthak Chavan (Pune), who took P2 ahead of Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing India) for Saturday’s Race-1.

Sports Bureau

Bengaluru’s Chiranth Vishwanath, who qualified for pole position in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pune’s Sarthak Chavan, who took pole position in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru’s 17-year-old Chiranth Vishwanath came up with a late flier to grab pole position in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category to set the pace for the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here on Friday.

In the process, Chiranth edged out his TVS Racing teammate and Championship leader Sarthak Chavan (Pune), who took P2 ahead of Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing India) for Saturday’s Race-1. The 17-year-old Sarthak leads Chiranth by 51 points going into the final round.

Sarthak, however, bounced back to snatch the pole position in the other premier class, the Pro-Stock 165cc Open, nosing out Chiranth by a tenth of a second in the qualifying session late in the evening. K.Y. Ahamed made it a front row sweep for TVS Racing.

Also qualifying for pole positions in the National Championship were Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing), who is assured of the title in the Novice (Stock 165cc) class, and Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) in the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) category, which he leads by 23 points.

The results (Qualifying - 3 best laps): National C’ship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (TVS Racing) 1.48.546s; 2. Sarthak Chavan (TVS Racing) 1.48.991; 3. Sairahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing India) 1.49.312.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open: 1. Sarthak Chavan 1.53.938; 2. Chiranth Vishwanath 1.54.099; 3. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) 1.55.051.

Stock 301-400cc (Novice): 1. Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 2.00.172; 2. Rajkumar (RDX Torque Racing) 2.00.486; 3. Varun Patil (Bengaluru) 2.01.899.

Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) 2.07.103; 2. Tasmai Cariappa (Motul Sparks Racing) 2.07.353; 3. Kamal Navas (Rockers Racing) 2.09.094.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R): 1. Mohsin Paramban (Mamallapuram) 1.52.341; 2. Savion Sabu (Bengaluru) 1.52.591; 3. Siddesh Sawant (Kolhapur) 1.53.007.

TVS Racing One-Make C’ship - Open (Apache RR 310): 1. C. Senthilkumar (Coimbatore) 1.56.048; 2. Manoj Yesuadiyan (Chennai) 1.56.091; 3. C. Raj Kumar (Coimbatore) 1.56.958.

Girls (RTR 200): 1. Saimah Ajaz Baig (Pune) 2.13.228; 2. V. Aisvariya (Coimbatore) 2.14.019; 3. S.P. Shuriya (Trichy) 2.15.014.

