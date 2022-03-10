Chinnaswamy to see full capacity crowd
In light of the overwhelming demand for tickets from the public, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, on Thursday., decided to throw open the whole stadium to fans, against the earlier decision to limit it to 50%.
Over the counter sales will commence at 10 am on Friday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.