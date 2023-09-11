ADVERTISEMENT

China's Ruoning Yin, 20, grabs No. 1 world ranking

September 11, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Reuters

Ruoning Yin reacts after missing a birdie attempt on the 17th green during the final round of the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament, on September 10, 2023, in Cincinnati. | Photo Credit: AP

China's Ruoning Yin is the new No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

The 20-year-old Yin is the 18th different player to reach the top spot and the fifth this year, a record.

She is the second Chinese player to reach No. 1 since the rankings began in 2006, joining Shanshan Feng (2017-18).

Yin is also the third player aged 20 or younger to hit No. 1, joining Atthaya Thitikul (2022) and Lydia Ko (2015).

Yin climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 after her solo third-place finish at the Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday.

Yin became a first-time winner on the LPGA Tour at the LA Open in March, then captured her first major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June.

The other four players to reach No. 1 in 2023 were Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko.

