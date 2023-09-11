HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

China's Ruoning Yin, 20, grabs No. 1 world ranking

September 11, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Reuters
Ruoning Yin reacts after missing a birdie attempt on the 17th green during the final round of the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament, on September 10, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Ruoning Yin reacts after missing a birdie attempt on the 17th green during the final round of the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament, on September 10, 2023, in Cincinnati. | Photo Credit: AP

China's Ruoning Yin is the new No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

The 20-year-old Yin is the 18th different player to reach the top spot and the fifth this year, a record.

She is the second Chinese player to reach No. 1 since the rankings began in 2006, joining Shanshan Feng (2017-18).

Yin is also the third player aged 20 or younger to hit No. 1, joining Atthaya Thitikul (2022) and Lydia Ko (2015).

Yin climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 after her solo third-place finish at the Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday.

Yin became a first-time winner on the LPGA Tour at the LA Open in March, then captured her first major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June.

The other four players to reach No. 1 in 2023 were Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko.

Related Topics

golf

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.