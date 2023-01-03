ADVERTISEMENT

Chetan Sharma front-runner to be chief selector

January 03, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Mumbai:

Amol Karhadkar

Chetan Sharma

Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chairman of the senior men’s selection panel for the next term. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted interviews of the shortlisted candidates on Tuesday.

The CAC - comprising former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape - interviewed 12 candidates on Tuesday. T he Hindu could confirm eight candidates who appeared for the interview.

Besides Sharma and Harvinder Singh - the two members of the outgoing selection committee who had reapplied - Shiv Sundar Das, Amay Khurasiya, Ajay Ratra, Salil Ankola, S. Sharath and Connor Williams were also interviewed.

A BCCI insider confirmed to The Hindu that Sharma is the front-runner to continue for another term. It will be interesting to see the other members of the panel selected by the CAC.

